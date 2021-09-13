STB attends Air Canada Vacations’ Virtual 2021. Airline returns December 18

SINT MAARTEN, PHILIPSBURG – The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) attended Air Canada Vacations’ Virtual 2021 #ACVDreamMakers Event on September 9th where it launched its 2021/2022 collection.

During the virtual event, the travel trade was informed about current travel developments and Air Canada Vacations also revealed their Sun brochure promoting sunny skies and pristine beaches for the upcoming winter tourism season.

Director of STB May-Ling Chun said on Monday that the event was a great opportunity for attendees to network and interact with those present.

Air Canada is scheduled to resume seasonal flights to the destination from December 18, 2021, to April 2022. Pre-pandemic, the destination received 27,736 Canadian tourists in 2019. During the 2020 pandemic year, the number dropped to 9,364. Between January and August 2021, 1,557 Canadians have so far visited the destination.

Flights will be out of Toronto, Canada, twice a week, Saturday, and Thursday. Canadian travelers are able to connect from 60+ Air Canada feeder cities throughout all of Canada.

The following properties are sold in the Air Canada Vacations’ program/packages, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa, Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, The Morgan Resort Spa & Village, The Villas at Simpson Bay Beach Resort, Simpson Bay Resort and Oyster Bay Beach Resort.

Air Canada Vacations’ is hoping to add the following properties to their program, Flamingo Beach Resort, Sapphire Beach Club Resort, Royal Palm Beach Resort, and Atrium Beach Resort and Spa.

Air Canada Vacations’ event also allowed travel trade representatives to interact and gather information from over 100 industry supplier partners. STB representative for destination Sint Maarten was Marla Chemont, STB Marketing Assistant for the North American Market.

Those who attended the virtual event allowed the travel, and hospitality trade representatives to watch videos, learn about the latest destinations and products, and download the most recent materials and brochures.

One of the new features to this year’s event was Virtual FAMS taking advantage of training sessions and taking part in a special behind-the-scenes presentation with Vice President, Nino Montagnese, Senior Director of Marketing and E-Commerce, Selma Filali, Vice President of Product, Dina Bertolo and Vice President of Operations, Lucy Sabella.

The aforementioned allowed agents to get an insight into how Air Canada Vacations’ is navigating the travel industry’s constant changing environment.