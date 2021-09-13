SMMC advises for nightly work for new hospital construction

CAY HIL, Sint Maarten — St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC)’s general contractor is preparing to pour the first section of the basement floor of the new St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH) which will be done at night in order to safeguard the significant logistical operation involved and to guarantee optimal quality of the concrete.

In order to safeguard the highest quality of concrete and the least amount of risk of traffic congestion to hinder the continuous pouring of 500 cubic meters which will take an estimated 10 hours, the pouring will start at 8 pm and involve a total of approximately 70 truckloads. The date of the pouring, which depends on the weather forecast, will be announced shortly.

The cement trucks will be entering the SMGH construction site from various entrances, being: the SMGH construction site entrance at the roundabout on Welgelegenroad / G.A. Arnell Boulevard, the main entrance of SMMC and the SMGH construction side entrance on Jackal Road. In order to regulate a smooth operation, traffic regulators will be on hand at the roundabout to guide the traffic flow.

For any possible complaints regarding the new hospital construction activities, persons can go to the SMGH section of the SMMC website and follow the complaints procedure at: https://smmc.sx/SMGH/SMGH-ESMP

SMMC would like to take this opportunity to apologize for any possible inconvenience that is caused by the ongoing construction of the new hospital, as SMMC continues its mission of raising the level of health care on St. Maarten and provide the community of St. Maarten and surrounding islands with quality care, close to home.