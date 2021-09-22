Sint Maarten Pensioners and Retiree Association celebrating their first year Anniversary

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On September 23rd, 2021, the Sint Maarten Pensioners and Retiree Association will be celebrating their first year Anniversary.

For this reason they will be hosting a Drive through for their members at the Bute Hotel on the A. Th. Illidge road, where they will be given a token of appreciation and a goody bag sponsored by the A.P.S. This drive true will take place between 12:00pm and 2:00pm.

First the Association was planning a get together but because of the high amount of the Covid cases and seeing that all members are 60 plus, the decision was taking to hold a drive true.

The Association is asking all members to come out and participate.