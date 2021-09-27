R4CR to launch application round 3 for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs)

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Resources 4 Community Resilience (R4CR) program will start information sessions for round 3 call for proposals on Monday, October 4th at the R4CR headquarters on the A.T. Illidge Road 60 (former W.I.B. office).

The R4CR program includes a grant scheme as funding mechanism for community and social rehabilitation initiatives on Sint Maarten and focuses on improving the capacity of local Civil Society Organizations (CSO’s) in reconstruction and resilience activities post hurricane Irma.

The R4CR program is financed by the Government of the Netherlands via the Sint Maarten Trust Fund. The latter is administered by the World Bank and implemented by the NRPB (National Recovery Program Bureau). The R4CR program is locally managed by the VNGI (International Cooperation Agency of the Association of Netherlands Municipalities) in close cooperation with Foresee Foundation and other local partners.

The grant scheme will be active for four years and provides grants to local CSOs (also known as NGOs) to execute projects focused on reconstruction, resilience and improved service provision. Project activities by registered CSOs can cover subject categories such as neighborhood initiatives, sports, nature/environment, culture, poverty relief, day care centers/after school programs, youth employment, skills development, psycho-social support or preventing gender-based violence.

During the last year two “Quick Win“ rounds were implemented with grants up to US$ 60,000. Twelve Round 1 projects were closed off in July, while the Round 2 projects are currently under implementation. Some examples of the second round projects are steelpan classes for children by Dow Musical Foundation, the continuation of the lunch program for daycare centers by SECDA, the purchase of a bus to transport children to soccer training sessions by RISC Takers, a swim-to-sail program by St. Maarten Yacht Club, the renovation of the daycare center Discovery Kidz, a coastal clean-up program by Kids at Sea Foundation , a mural program by Be The Change Foundation and a mediation and domestic violence training program by Foundation Judicial Institutes.

The round 3 and following rounds will have a longer implementation time than the two previous “Quick Win” rounds with the opportunity to submit a proposal for a larger amount.

The call for proposals information sessions for round 3 will be organized on Monday, October 4th, Tuesday, October 5th and Wednesday October 6th from 18:30 to 20:00. Each session is limited to twelve (12) attendees due to COVID-19 restrictions.

An extra fourth information session is planned via Zoom on Thursday, October 7th for those who prefer an online session. The link will be shared after registration.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and space limitations interested persons or organizations are requested to register for the information sessions by sending an email to info@r4cr.org

or more information about the R4CR program or an overview of all current projects please visit www.r4cr.org or the Facebook page (R4CRSXM).