Prudential Tax Services presents Audited report to Sint Maarten National Heritage Foundation

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On September 9, 2021, the managing director of Prudential Tax Services, presented the first audited Financial Statements for the year 2020 to the Sint Maarten National Heritage Foundation. The audit expressed opinion was positive, meaning that the Foundation’s Board applied international standards in its daily management of the Museum. The audit process initiated with the identification of the administrative circuits unconformities, evidentiary support and Board Performance Analysis.

The second phase zoomed in on the measurement of effective application of Best Known Practices, Good Governance, Due Diligence and its financial control mechanisms which are fundamental in the alignment between the Operating, Financing and Investment activities.

The last phase emphasized the sustainability of the financial figures, within the historical art, dossiers & geological artefacts management, a science that demands deep and thorough understanding due to its extraordinary nature. The management of Prudential Tax Services and External Consultants congratulate the SXM Heritage Foundation for their achievement.