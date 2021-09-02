Police seeks information more about hours prior to man being severely injured

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM seeks the assistance of the community to learn more about the whereabouts of an unresponsive man who found severely injured on August 23, 2021, between 1:00am and 2:00am on Union Road, across from the street from the former “Johnny B under the Tree”.

The man of Colombian descendant, who was locally known as “Juan”, was found lying alongside the road next to his rental car, a white Chevrolet Spark with license plate M-1715. He was transported to SMMC for further examination. That medical examination revealed that the victim had severe injuries and was in a coma.

A criminal investigation was immediately launched by the Detective Department under the leadership of the Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM.

Three days later on August 26, Police was notified that the victim had succumbed to his injuries at Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

KPSM call on anyone in the community who may have been with or know the whereabouts of Juan in the hours leading up to him being found on Union Road to contact the Detective Department on telephone + 1 721 542 2222 extension 208, 223, 224 or call the anonymous tip line on 9300.

With the cooperation of the community, police hope to establish further what happened to the victim leading up to him being severely injured and later dying from his injuries.

KPSM and OM SXM extend condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.