Part 1-2-3: 𝐋𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐕𝐑𝐎𝐌𝐈 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐲 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Minister of VROMI Egbert Doran cleared the air on the current saga relating to the proposed housing development in Over the Bank- Vineyard Heights. During an interview with Lady Grace on PJD2 last week, Doran stated, “it is unfortunate, it is bad that those individuals were dragged through this muddy process because it’s not their fault.”

“I will do everything in my power to try to right that wrong.” He also discussed the legal advice he received before making the project public. However, some of the recommendations were not executed. The advice was issued on May 11, 2021.

The saga begins with former Minister of VROMI Angel Meyers when he provided a letter of intent to grant land to 54 persons in an area of Over the Bank. However, that took place during a court dispute over the land. Meyers also received negative advice and granted parcels while the land had no infrastructure in place. Some persons paid the Kadaster fees, and half of the notarial fee. They were told by the notary when the decree is finalized the notary would complete the process.

Nevertheless, persons received a signed and stamped draft decree in 2016 that stated the Ministry intends to grant them parcels “in good order as soon as a verdict is rendered by the court in favor of the Government.” The executive branch changed before the verdict went in favor of the government. Minister Doran also allotted the land while no infrastructure is in place but mentioned last month that a public bid for infrastructural development is forthcoming. During the interview Doran stated three (3) former VROMI ministers left the situation unaddressed which is why he first sought legal counsel.

Government’s counsel, Gibson & Associates, recommended the Minister to create an “objective selection process.” The selection criteria included for example, applicants who actively followed up on their request, those who do not own land elsewhere and persons with full time jobs earning a minimum gross of NAF 3000. The criteria is detailed in a VROMI document. The advice also suggested the Minister to implement a policy where applications unpursued for a year would not be processed. Doran was further recommended to have it “publicly announced in the local written media.” That did not take place. It is also unclear if a policy was started.

During the interview Grace asked Doran if the 54 persons were called prior to announcing the project. A yes or no answer wasn’t provided. He responded by stating that’s why he sought legal counsel because it’s an organizational matter. Doran added “Because when you call, if I go oh, come in, what am I going to tell you… I cannot just call you in; hey come lets have a conversation because everything that I say in that conversation can and will be used against me. I realized that hey this is a serious problem.” His statement referenced the Ministry and not a Minister being responsible.

However, the advice stated, “there may be some risk that some of these applicants may complain that Government, without forewarning, has instituted a policy that their applications would not be processed.” The advice repeated the suggestion to announce the policy publicly and “give applicants who have not pursued their applications within said period of one year, a period of two weeks to indicate if they are still interested.” The reason for this suggestion was to “neutralize to a certain extent, complaints from certain applicants that Government has without warning implemented a policy not to process their applications.”

In the interview the Minister added that the total development for Vineyard Heights will allow about 150 people to own homes. In addition to the 25 lots issued, there will be 18 duplexes and six (6) towers with a total of 98 units. The Minister mentioned discussions are ongoing about a government real estate management company which would have a Homeowners association fee and manage the whole property.

Regarding the 54 persons, Doran also said, “I want to find a way to still accommodate them to the best of my ability because is it at no fault to them.” He said they will receive preference in the proposed development. He also mentioned that many of the 54 also owned land. Doran added that he is not opposed to their ambition and said “In my opinion it makes much more sense to award it to persons who do not have a opportunity- might never have a opportunity because things are getting more difficult.” According to the Minister, 90% of the 25 persons are civil servants.

The challenge remains in persons being affected by the lack of policy. The wider issue is also the high demand for housing and availability of affordable homes. There are hundreds of requests for government land at the ministry. According to Doran there are also thousands of applicants at the St. Maarten Housing Development Foundation (SMHDF).

𝐋𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐕𝐑𝐎𝐌𝐈 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐲 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝟑

~𝑸𝒖𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝑩𝒊𝒅𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒆𝒔𝒔~

While the allotment of land and lack of policy over the Vineyard Heights (Over the Bank) housing project became a buzz in the community, the actual beginning of the project appears faulty. The project became public during the budget debate in Parliament on June 28, 2021 with a video of 3D renderings done by Atys Architecture. The execution of the project idea began on Friday 25, September 2020 with an invited bid to Access NV (ANV), DAM Caribbean (DC) and Atys Architecture (AA). However, the bid was given to Atys Architecture which initially proposed to do the renderings for free on the day the bids had to be opened. That was on October 19, 2020. AA returned to VROMI with a proposal on February 3, 2021- over three (3) months later with a price tag of NAF 3000. When called about the project, the architect of AA stated the original price for such work would be $15,000 to $20,000 which is NAF 27,000 to NAF 36,000.

Leading up to the date for submissions, a representative from Atys requested more information and asked for a meeting to be held at his office on September 28. DC’s representative asked if it was possible to have a digital meeting and also requested more information. VROMI then sent a reply to all three companies for a session to answer all their questions at 11 AM on Friday October 9. DC’s representative requested the PDF of the concept design infrastructure after the meeting date. On the day of the bid- October 19- that information along with answers to DC’s questions were not yet received. A cabinet member of the Minister of VROMI then forwarded the information before 10 AM. Just before 3 PM DC’s representative replied and stated he does not recognize the minutes sent by VROMI. He also inquired about the origin of the PDF lot view which had no heading or intro. He also asked if the submission date was postponed. DC’s representative did not show up to the bid opening later that day.

At 4 PM on October 19 ANV and AA came to the opening. ANV bid was NAF 46,800. However, although the two companies submitted their offer and the bid was over- AA returned in February 2021 with an offer. According to a VROMI document “ATYS Architectural was of more advantage and beneficial based on the fact that they performed the renderings and future development of the project on a pro-bono cost to show there willingness to be involved with the project. It was clearly made known to ATYS Architectural that this would not the intention and an offer must be presented indicating cost of renderings and all relevant productions.” It also mentioned “clear distinction of the two companies were established with the presentation, whereby ATYS’s presentation was more modern and of a better quality standard. The document continues with, “Further cost related to the architect on the project will have to seek approval of Finance and the Minister of Vromi. The related cost shall be clearly defined in working documents and drawings which will be made known to the Minister and COM for approval.”

During a phone conversation with AA architect, Leano Miceli, he stated the price for the rendering was a special price “because I want to be a partner in the project.” Miceli said the price portrays AA’s desire to contribute to St. Maarten. “It’s a symbolic price.” Nevertheless, his initial response to whether NAF 3000 is the price for such a rendering was “no no, it’s much more.” AA’s work includes Jordan Village, Aqua Towers and Starz City Casino among other projects.

According to Miceli, “the team of- around the VROMI head- tell me if he go with you- he would like you to be a partner in the project. I said ok.” He did not mention who he referred to as VROMI head. It is unclear why AA was allowed to return after the bid opening ended. AA was awarded the assignment on June 25, 2021 before the project announcement on June 28. The advice to grant the 25 persons parcels was also on June 25.

Several questions were sent to the Minister, such as why wasn’t it a public bid and whether approval for additional funds requested by AA were granted. All questions sent for responses were not answered.

