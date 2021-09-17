New Testament Baptist Church celebrates 65th anniversary.

PHILISPBURG, Sint Maarten — The New Testament Baptist Church (NTBC) is observing and celebrating 65 years on St. Maarten. The founder, Mr. Robert Mayer, officially established the church on the island in September 1956 at its present location.

The building has since undergone several repairs and renovations, but has maintained its location. Over the years NTBC has had several Pastors at its helm, such as Pastor Charles Vlaun, Pastor Alwyn Lake, Pastor Wycliff Smith to its current Pastor Nolan Nanton.

For over 29 years NTBC has been providing hot meals to the public from Monday to Friday through its soup chicken on the church premises. Today, the number of daily meals amount to over 100.

To observe its 65th anniversary, NTBC will host 7 special services, starting on Sunday, September 19th at 4.30 pm, followed by evening services from Monday to Friday at 7.30 under the theme “65 and Alive!”

Two invited guests, Pastor Fleville Tinto out of Trinidad and Apostle Vaden Grant from the USA, will be the feature speakers for the nightly services.

The NTBC worship team will officially release its owned compositions of worship songs during a special service on Friday, September 24th There will be no service on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, September 26th, the regular 10 am service continues, followed by the Sunday evening service at 7.00 pm, which marks the end of the celebrations. The general public is invited to be a part of the celebrations by attending the nightly services or by joining us online at www.ntbcsxm.org. COVID 19 protocols are in place and will be observed.