Motorworld Launches Annual “Adopt-A-School” Program to Assist Various Schools in Need

Motorworld has embarked upon the “Adopt-A-School Program”© as a community outreach initiative to assist schools throughout St. Maarten by providing financing for urgent identified areas of need.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — This effort is driven by the company’s firm belief that education is of paramount importance since this is what sets the foundation for a brighter future for our youth and the sustainability of our communities. During the past few months, Motorworld has been working diligently to give back to the community in any way and form that they can.

The Adopt-A-School Program was launched in March 2021, after seeking out new ways to truly make a difference to the people on the island. During that time, a request was sent to the schools and educational foundations of St. Maarten, asking them to submit a written proposal in order to qualify. The program’s main initiative is for Motorworld to adopt five-ten schools each year, whereby each adopted school will then qualify for the sponsorship/support of approximately $500-$1000. The purpose of these funds is to assist with any area of need identified within the school(s) and by the respective school management.

Of the requests received, the vast majority focused on creating spaces that were safe for the students, as well as encouraging their learning and social skills. For example, projects included contributing towards the improvement and beautification of playgrounds, creating outdoor classrooms, securing musical instruments, supplying projectors and equipment for digital learning labs.

“It is important that students are given the best possible tools to inspire and encourage them to learn. Having safe and functional workspaces is what will make this a reality and we are happy to support that.” shares Managing Director, Motorworld Group of Companies, Tariq Amjad.

Congratulations to the schools that are part of the program for 2021: Excellence Learning Academy Foundation, Milton Peters College, Prins Willem Alexander, St. Maarten Seventh-Day Adventist, Sister Borgia Elementary, Sister Magda Primary, Sister Regina Primary, and the St. Maarten Academy P.S.V.E. Motorworld is proud to embark on this new journey and is also excited for the outcome and achievements.

Motorworld would also like to thank all the schools that submitted their proposals and encourages all educational institutions to prepare for the upcoming year since this program will be an annual initiative by the company. Much success to everyone further and in the execution of the upcoming projects that will improve our educational atmosphere on the island.