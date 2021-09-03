More connections between New York and the Caribbean

Port-of-Spain — Caribbean Airlines non-stop flights between St. Vincent and New York are set to resume from October 20. The services operating as BW 552 and BW 553 will originate and end in Trinidad to give customers the option of an additional connecting service to/from New York and Trinidad each Wednesday.

The flight schedule is designed to facilitate early morning departures out of Trinidad, St. Vincent and New York.

ST VINCENT TO NEW YORK RETURN SCHEDULE

ROUTE FLIGHT NUMBER DAY DEPARTURE TIME ARRIVAL TIME Trinidad to St Vincent BW 552 Wednesday 8:35 AM 9:30 AM St Vincent to New York BW 552 Wednesday 10:55 AM 3:45 PM New York to St Vincent BW 553 Wednesday 7:30 AM 12:15 PM St Vincent to Trinidad BW 553 Wednesday 1:30 PM 2:25 PM

The addition of the St. Vincent/ New York service, will complement the airline’s current schedule, offering Caribbean Airlines customers the most connections between North America and the Caribbean as the airline continues the phased roll out of its commercial operations.

Flights are open for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com , Caribbean Airlines Mobile App, Reservations Sales and Service Centers, Ticket Offices and Travel Agents.

Also, through the airline’s website, customers can verify the entry requirements and other important travel information for any destination as well as make appointments for COVID-19 tests.

Customers are asked to kindly note that travel safety protocols are in place including the mandatory wearing of face masks during check-in, while boarding and for the duration of their flight. *Please note that flight schedules are subject to change.