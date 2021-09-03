Ministry of Justice and General Affairs holds first National Youth Delinquicy Symposium from Monday – Wednesday

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Minister of Justice, Anna Richardson, in collaboration with the Ministry of General Affairs has organized a National Youth Delinquency Symposium with the theme: “A Call to Action; The State of Our Youth.”

The community is invited to join the NYD symposium on the Government of Sint Maarten Facebook page. Through the symposium the Youth Delinquency Network have been brought together to present and discuss aspects in the area of youth delinquency.

There will be three themes: The State of Youth Delinquency, The Youth Delinquency Network, and The Challenges and Solutions.

This symposium has the determined objective to harness and connect the players within the youth delinquency network, trigger and activate solutions to youth delinquency and to bring awareness for the topic throughout the community.

The informative symposium will be broadcasted LIVE and will begin on this upcoming Monday, September 6th until Wednesday, September 8, from 9am to 12 pm. The community is asked log onto Face Book/SXMGOV and follow the latest developments regarding the Sint Maarten youths.