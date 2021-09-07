Aalbers and Lont present ‘Capita Selecta; Caribisch Fiscaal Recht’ to Minister Irion

~Tax advisors present Finance Minister with Caribbean tax law book~

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – On Friday afternoon Minister of Finance Hon.

Ardwell Irion received a copy of the book ‘Capita Selecta; Caribisch Fiscaal Recht,’

presented by Tax Inspector Marco Aalbers and Tax Advisor Quincy Lont. Both

Aalbers and Lont are working in the tax field on Sint Maarten for many years and are

co-authors of the book.

The book contains a unique thematic introduction to tax law as it applies on Sint

Maarten, Curacao, Aruba, the BES islands and Suriname. The first edition (2020) of

the book was the initial title presenting the Caribbean tax systems from a thematic

introduction.

“This renewed second edition (2021) was necessary because of the expansion with

new chapters. For example, the income tax on Sint Maarten as well as the profit tax on

Aruba and Curaçao are now included. Formal tax law has been expanded with

procedural tax law and international tax law has been supplemented with interregional

tax law,” said Tax Inspector Aalbers.

Caribbean tax law is a fascinating area of law that has attracted increasing attention in

recent years. Since 2019, the University of Curacao has been offering a four-year

bachelor’s degree in Tax Law, which as of 2021, can be attended by interested persons

on Sint Maarten. However, there is a lack of literature and textbooks related to

Caribbean tax law. This book aims to fill that gap.

“The book is written in understandable language, so both students and tax

professionals, who are still a bit unfamiliar with Caribbean tax law, can quickly

become familiar with this subject,” said Tax Advisor Lont.

The Minister thanked Aalbers and Lont for a copy of the book and encouraged

everyone who is interested in Caribbean tax law to get a copy.

‘Capita Selecta; Caribisch Fiscaal Recht,’ is available in the Wolters Kluwer online

shop.

https://shop.wolterskluwer.nl/Capita-selecta-Caribisch-fiscaal-recht-sNPCSCAFIR/