Traffic officer suspended for failing to follow procedures

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — A police officer attached to the Traffic Department of the Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM has been suspended for his failure to comply with prescribed procedures in response to a serious accident. He also failed to provide all relevant and/or correct information to his supervisors based on which further action could be taken regarding the Wednesday’s fatal road accident.

The office has been suspended as of today, Thursday, August 26, on direct orders of the Chief of Police pending further investigation by KPSM’s Internal Affairs Department.

The management of the police force states that KPSM strives to be a police force with integrity as such if there are any issues of suspected misconduct, these are investigated promptly.

Should the results of the internal investigation indicate further corrective actions must be taken, the matter is put in the hands of the judicial system. With the ongoing investigation, KPSM will await its findings before further communicating publicly on this matter.

The management team of KSM would again like to express its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased .