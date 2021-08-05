Traffic accident on welfare road across police station Simpson Bay

SIMPSON BAY, Sint Maarten — About 09:15 on Wednesday evening of august 4th 2021, police Central Dispatch received several reports of a car that rolled over on welfare road near the Simpson Bay Police Station.

Several police patrols and ambulance personnel found a white Toyota Yaris

with license plate 2061 AAD 971 on its side against the guard rail opposite the police station .

A preliminary investigation found that the vehicle was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail whereby the vehicle ended up on its side. Driver of the vehicle fortunately suffered only minor injuries and was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel. There was extensive damage to the vehicle and the guardrail . This investigation is continuing.