Temporary ban on all pork products originating from the Dominican Republic due to the outbreak of African Swine Fever

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Inspectorate VSA is hereby informing the public that a temporary ban has been instituted on the importation of pork and all pork products originating from the Dominican Republic effective immediately.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has confirmed that African Swine Fever (ASF) has been found in samples from pigs in the Dominican Republic. Outbreaks of African Swine Fever have been found in 11 of the 32 provinces in the Dominican Republic.

African swine fever is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease affecting both domestic

and feral swine of all ages. ASF is not a threat to human health and cannot be transmitted

from pigs to humans.

However, international travelers could unknowingly bring back this disease from an ASF-affected country, especially if they visit farms. Some food items may carry disease and threaten domestic agriculture and livestock. If you go to an ASF-affected country, you will not be allowed to bring back pork or any pork products to the island.

This is being controlled and enforced at all ports of entry into St. Maarten. Further updates will be provided accordingly as we monitor the progress of the outbreak of the African Swine Fever (ASF) in the region.