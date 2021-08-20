Start Coast Guard training 2021

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao — Last Monday the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard training, ‘Basis Opleiding Kustwacht’ (BOK) started with a group of twenty two youngsters. The BOK training is a one year training program consisting of practical and theoretical modules, including a training for ‘Buitengewone Agent van de Politie (BAVPOL).

Twenty two enthusiastic youngsters from Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten were selected to participate in the training. They all aim of becoming a Coast Guard officer in order to help protect their country.

The youngsters started Monday with the introduction period, the ‘SamenSterk’ period, in which they will be put to the test both physically and mentally. The training began with an introduction with the instructors and a physical test in which the instructor determines their physical condition. The instructor will make a training plan based on the test in order to reach the required goals.

The aim of this ‘SamenSterk’ period is for the youngster to grow and develop both physically and mentally and get to know the Coast Guard organization.

From this year on the training will take place at the Marinekazerne Suffisant in Curaçao, which has a training camp that is better equipped for the Coast Guard training. The Coast Guard wishes all twenty two candidates good luck.