SMMC extends postponement of elective admissions to the Medical/Surgical Department

CAY HILL, Sint Maarten — In light of the rise in active cases of COVID-19, the current number of admissions of COVID patients and the prevalence of the highly contagious delta variant, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) is extending its earlier announced postponement of all non-urgent and elective admissions to the Medical/Surgical Department for the time being.

The situation will be evaluated frequently and as soon as the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) decides that the conditions are suitable to resume elective admissions to the Med/Surge department, the decision will be announced publicly.

Appointments at SMMC’s other Inpatient Departments (Obstetrics/Gynecology and Pediatrics) and the Outpatient Department (Policlinics) will continue as planned.

SMMC also reminds the public that patient visiting hours have been suspended. Persons with friends or family admitted to SMMC are asked to make use of text messages and phone and video calls where possible to keep in touch with their loved ones. Persons wishing to receive an update on a patient must contact the patient’s emergency contact (which is typically a spouse or immediate family member) as SMMC does not provide patient information to third parties in an effort to protect and uphold patient confidentiality and their patients’ right to privacy.

SMMC apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the public for their cooperation as they provide quality care close to home while keeping their staff and patients safe.