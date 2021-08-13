Sint Maarten Now Under Tropical Storm Watch. Tropical Depression Seven Approaching Leeward Islands

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Fire Department/Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Fire Chief Clive Richardson says that as of 5.00pm Sint Maarten is under a Tropical Storm Watch.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area within 48 hours.

Residents are advised to closely monitor the progress of Tropical Depression #7 (TD#7) which was upgraded from a tropical cyclone. Depression #7 is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or on Saturday.

ODM and Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) will continue to closely monitor the progress of the depression and issue the necessary advisories as warranted.

According to the MDS, TD#7 on Friday evening was approximately 770 miles southeast of Sint Maarten. On the current forecast track, the depression is forecast to pass approximately 50 miles south of the country on Sunday.

In MDS Special Weather Statement on Friday evening, the following impacts are possible from Tropical Depression #7:

RAINFALL: This system could produce total rain accumulation of 3 to 6 inches over the local area. This rainfall may be accompanied by thunderstorms and could produce flash flooding and rock falls. Flood Advisory/warning will be issued if necessary.

WIND: Windy conditions gusting up to tropical storm force winds are likely to begin on Sint Maarten by late Saturday.

SEAS: Sea conditions will gradually deteriorate over the weekend. Small craft advisory/warning will be issued subsequently.

 Residents in areas prone to flooding or near the coast should make the necessary preparations to protect life and property.

 The general public should begin all preparations and continue to monitor the updates from the Meteorological Department.

The Prime Minister and Chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), Hon. Silveria Jacobs, earlier this week called on residents to remain vigilant and prepared at all times, and to monitor official reports regarding tropical weather systems from Government authorized broadcasts.

For general information about preparing prior to a storm/hurricane strike, visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.”

Listen to the Government Radio station – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or via www.facebook.com/sxmweather

The remaining names for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season are: Grace, Henri, Ida, Julian, Kate, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Odette, Peter, Rose, Sam, Teresa, Victor and Wanda.