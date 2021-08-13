Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority Urges Mariners to Be Prepared and Ready to Take Action

PORT ST. MAARTEN – The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority Corporation urges all mariners to prepare in a timely manner for any adverse weather that would impact the country. At the moment Tropical Depression #7 is several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Sint Maarten, which means tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area within 48 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS), this system is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles this weekend with possible impacts on the local area from Saturday night through Sunday with heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Commercial Vessels are urged to depart as soon as possible to have an increased distance from the weather system.

Vessel on the south side of the island are urged to seek shelter and prepare for possible storm conditions.

Vessels requiring passage through the Simpson Bay Bridge are reminded of the bridge opening times: 08.30 am outbound; 09.30 am inbound; 10.30 am outbound; 11.30 am inbound; 3.00 pm inbound; 4.00 pm outbound; 5.00 pm inbound.

For the Causeway Bridge: 08.00 am; 10.00 am; 3.30 pm.

Agents will be updated on Saturday, August 14th, throughout the day as well as Sunday August 15th, 2021.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to be an active one according to forecasters, and therefore, mariners are reminded to be prepared and ready to take action.

The remaining storm names for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season are: Grace, Henri, Ida, Julian, Kate, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Odette, Peter, Rose, Sam, Teresa, Victor and Wanda. Six named storms have already formed so far for the season.

Listen to the Government Radio station – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/