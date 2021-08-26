Roger Lawrence sworn in as Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — Today, Thursday, August 26, 2021, former Senior Manager of Port St. Maarten Roger Lawrence was ceremoniously sworn in as Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT) at the cabinet of His Excellency Governor Eugene Holiday. Lawrence was put forth by the United People’s (UP) party as candidate minister after former Minister of TEATT Ludmila de Weever accepted her seat in Parliament.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs stated, “I welcome Minister Lawrence to the Council of Ministers and trust that the good rapport had during the screening process will set the tone for continued cooperation and cohesion in the execution of our governing program and the balance of this governing term. Government is working on its vision of a strong, unified, decisive and multi-pillar country and I look forward to the contribution of Minister Lawrence to this end with his strong work ethic, passion and experience in business.”

Minister Roger Lawrence stated, “As an immediate order of business, I will be focusing on communication, teamwork, and execution. Focusing on investment will be a top priority which is key to St. Maarten’s growth; building upon our country’s image as a reputable place where people want to travel and invest. This will involve working on the accessibility of doing business as a high priority and ensuring that the Ministry of TEATT achieves the strategic objectives of government.”