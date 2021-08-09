RM Productions donates masks and hand sanitizing dispensers to all elementary public schools.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Richard E. Marlin, raised abroad, but is a son of the soil, founder and CEO of RM Productions comes to the assistance of public elementary schools in a big way.

The CEO of RM Productions explains: “This newly established foundation, with the vision and purpose of being able to give back to the community of St. Maarten, donated hand sanitizing dispensers as well as over 500 face masks to each of the 6 public elementary schools.”

The first public school that received the care items was the Oranje School, the oldest in public elementary education.

Richard states: “Managing and operating schools safely during this pandemic require additional resources, hence the choice to assist our educational institutions and in particular public elementary schools. RM Productions is extremely happy to be able to contribute to this important cause as schools are still in need of these supplies to help protect students, faculty, and support staff, especially as new transmissible variants emerge.”

“This is just the first of many initiatives and projects to come, as we continue this vision of

assisting the community we are a part of”, Richard E. Marlin concluded.