RAPF Investigates Sandy Ground Shooting Incident

PHILIPSBURG, St Maarten — The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) can confirm that there was a shooting incident on Monday, 2nd August 2021 about 5:45 pm at Sandy Ground Village, in the vicinity of the beach at Johnno’s Restaurant and parking lot.

As a result of the incident, one person has sustained injury and is receiving medical attention at the Princess Alexandra Hospital. One person is in custody and is assisting the RAPF with the investigations.

The RAPF is appealing to anyone who would have been in the Sandy Ground area last evening around 5:45pm, and or who may have heard or seen anything suspicious, to contact the Major Crime Unit of the Royal Anguilla Police Force at telephone number +1264-497-5333. Individuals can also speak to any Police Officer whom they are comfortable with and can confide in. Additionally, information can be sent via the RAPF Tips Website by logging on to www.GOV.AI/911 which is a secure website.

The RAPF takes this opportunity to wish everyone a safe and enjoyable Summer 2021. Further, we encourage everyone to seek the least violent path to resolving conflict.