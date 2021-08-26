Police write up 38 tickets for traffic violations

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — Police officers handed out 38 tickets to drivers for various traffic violation on Wednesday, August 25, as part of traffic controls on Front Street and Codville Webster Street. The controls are part of the measures aimed at reducing crime and preventing the violation of traffic laws.

The controls focused on illegally parked vehicles, vehicles that were not fit for the road (not meeting all technical driving requirements), and road tax dodgers.

The controls doubled as training for rookie police officers with the goal of helping them better their skills while improving service to the community.

The controls were under the supervision of the police training instructors and senior police officers.