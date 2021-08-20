Police report August 19, 2021

Traffic situation on L.B Scott road at morning rush hour.

Since the beginning of the new school year, the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has been assisting with traffic control on L.B. Scott Road during the early morning rush hour to ensure the free flow of traffic into and out of St. Peters/South reward area.

KPSM thanks all motorists who have cooperated with police officers during the rush hour, and for their patience. It has become apparent, however, that some motorists are not adhering to traffic rules and regulations. Their behavior causes disturbances and even more traffic congestion at the busy times.

Police officers have observed that it has become practically normal for some parents and bus drivers to stop on the main road for children to exit vehicles while impeding traffic.

Police officers have also reported that motorists are double parking close to the school areas compounding traffic issues. Also, some motorcycle and scooter riders are overtaking rows of vehicles to create further traffic difficulties for vehicles making a left turn at the same time.

Several riders have been observed with two or more children on scooters, which puts themselves and the children at great risk. While KPSM continues to work to ensure that the roads on St. Maarten are safe, it is a task which cannot be accomplished without the assistance of the community.

In many instances, simple precautions can be taken to avoid unnecessary accidents and injuries. Some precautions are:

– Assisting younger children to cross the road.

– Avoid stopping in the middle of the road

– Riders should wear a helmet at all times

Alpha team arrests intoxicated man at PJIA

On August, 16, 2021, at around 1:25 pm, the Alpha Team arrested an intoxicated man with initials C.C. Mc.Q. who wanted to board a flight at Princess Juliana International Airport.

He was transported to the Philipsburg Police Station. After he slept off the alcohol, he was fined and released from custody. The Alpha Team is a joint multidisciplinary team that is comprised of the Police KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee and the Coastguard.

Safety tips for school buses users

While the school bus remains one of the safest ways for your child to get to school, it can pose safety problems of its own because of its size and the number of children it carries.

The school bus driver’s main objective is to ensure your children make it safely to and from school, and while he or she has been trained for different situations, as a parent you also have the responsibility of taking the time to teach your children about school bus safety. If you do, they’re more likely to act appropriately while on and around the school bus.

Tips for parents/students:

• Leave home on time to avoid running for the bus. Running beside a road is dangerous.

• Teach your children to be good pedestrians. Teach them the rules about crossing the street: always look left, right and left again and then make sure it’s safe to cross the street. Teach them where it is safest to walk. The sidewalk is the safest place but when there is none, walk next to the road and facing oncoming traffic.

• Also tell your child never to cross the street directly in front of the bus. He/she should always cross beside the bus, or walk to an approved crosswalk to cross safely.

• Make sure everything your child has to carry with him/her during a school day is packed in a closed backpack. Thus avoiding the risk of dropping items.

• Some of the biggest school bus safety problems occur while waiting for or exiting the bus. Make sure your child understands that pushing and shoving are unacceptable and dangerous, especially while waiting for the bus. A child could inadvertently get shoved into the path of the oncoming school bus or other traffic that is on the road.

• When dressing your child, be careful that he/she isn’t wearing anything that has loops or straps that could get caught on the bus handrails or on the bus doors. Also make sure that your child knows that if he/she drops something near the bus, he/she should wait until the bus has left and an adult is nearby to retrieve it; never bend down in front of a bus. The driver is much too high to see things directly in front of it. Bear in mind that if you don’t see the driver, the driver doesn’t see you either.

• Review the lights and symbols on the bus so that you and your child understand that a red flashing light or stop sign means that cars need to stop at least 15 feet away both in front and behind the bus. Knowing the tips for safety can mean a safe ride for all of the children and adults involved in a bus.

• Teach your child to obey the bus driver’s rules.