On August 14th, 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 3, 530 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 37, 841 people throughout the community.

As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures. For your safety, wear your mask, reduce social contacts, and sanitize or wash your hands frequently.