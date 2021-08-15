On August 14th, 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — As of August 14th, there were twenty one (21) persons who tested positive for COVID-19. Please note that there is a small backlog with processing the data entry and CPS was not able to get through the recoveries today. The total active cases is three hundred forty five (345). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand one hundred eighty five (3185).
The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring three hundred thirty one (331) people are in home isolation. Fourteen (14) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at forty (40).
The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at two thousand eight hundred (2800). Two hundred thirty six (236) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.
The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 3, 530 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 37, 841 people throughout the community.
As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures. For your safety, wear your mask, reduce social contacts, and sanitize or wash your hands frequently.