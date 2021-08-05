ODM calls on Boat Owners/Mariners to Review Hurricane Season Preparatory Plans

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) said the Colorado State University (CSU) Tropical Weather & Climate Research in its Atlantic seasonal hurricane activity forecast released on Thursday still foresees an above-average 2021 hurricane season.

Boat owners/mariners are being advised by the ODM to once again review their hurricane preparatory plans, so they can be ready to take action in the event of a storm/hurricane threat to the country during the upcoming peak months of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season which is a little more than one week away.

ODM is requesting mariners to make special preparations to stay with friends or in a hotel and not to remain on their vessel during the passing of a hurricane while moored in the Simpson Bay Lagoon or Oyster Pond.

ODM is also calling on the marine community and service providers who have a direct relationship with mariners to also remind their clients about seeking safe shelter/mooring in the event of a storm/hurricane strike upon the country.

For general information about preparing prior to a storm/hurricane strike, visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.”

Listen to the Government Radio station – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/