“My prayers  are with the people of Haiti, as I wish them much strength during this time of disaster.” 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — MP Wescot issued the following statement, following the major earthquake that hit Haiti yesterday.

“My prayers are with the people of Haiti, following the devastation caused by another major earthquake on August 14th. This earthquake is reminiscent of the catastrophic earthquake that struck the country in 2010 and caused many fatalities, material damage and displacements.”

“As the region braces itself for increased storm formation as we approach the peak of the hurricane season, southern Haiti, on Saturday last was struck by a earthquake, measuring 7.2”.

From reports, the death toll has surpassed 700 and continues to climb, while hundreds more have been wounded. Many persons are left without a home or safe place in the aftermath of the earthquake.

“While access to the stricken areas seems to be challenging, thankfully many countries have already sprung into action to aid the Haitian government and people faced with the daunting task of rescuing persons trapped in the ruins and providing for the injured and homeless.”

MP Wescot: “My prayers are with the Haitian people, directly affected by the disaster and their families and friends far and near, including the Haitian community on St. Maarten.”

As we continue globally to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, let us here on St. Maarten keep our guard up, knowing that we are currently in the hurricane season and not immune to other natural disasters such as earthquakes.