Man arrested for trying to enter country false documents

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — A man with initials R.L.G. travelling from the Dominican Republic was arrested by Immigration Officers on August 21 for attempting to enter the country with a false French residence permit.

The Alpha Team was notified of the situation and assisted in the apprehension of the suspect. After arrest, the suspect transported to the police station for questioning and is held for further investigation.

The Alpha Team is a joint multidisciplinary team consisting of KPSM, Customs, Immigration, Royal Military Police and Coast Guard.