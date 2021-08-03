Anguilla records third road fatality

PHILIPSBURG, SINT MAARTEN — Anguilla has recorded its third road fatality for the year on Sunday, 1st August 2021. The incident was a road traffic collision involving two motor vehicles, one being licensed in the motorist class of a taxi and the other being a private motorist. The collision occurred on the Lower South Hill Public Road.

As a result of the collision, a 42-year-old male with initials “I. B.” of West End, the passenger of the private motorist vehicle involved in the incident was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the same vehicle sustained injuries and was later admitted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A Family Liaison Officer of RAPF has been assigned to the family of the deceased.

The RAPF is again appealing to anyone who was in the Lower South Hill area on the evening of Sunday, 1st August around 8:40pm, and who may have heard or seen anything suspicious, to contact the Traffic Department of the Royal Anguilla Police Force at telephone number +1264-497-5333. The public is urged to speak with any Police Officer whom they are comfortable confiding in. Additionally, information can be sent via the RAPF Tips Website by logging on to www.GOV.AI/911 which is a secure website.

The RAPF takes this opportunity to extend its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and may they find solace in this time of bereavement. To those who have sustained injuries, we wish you a speedy and full recovery.