UPDATE: Minister Ottley confirms that Collective Food Assistance Program is still open and actively accepting new registrations

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley would like to reiterate to the public that the coordinated by the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) is still open and actively accepting new registrations.

Persons who were previously beneficiaries of the Red Cross version of the program received a WhatsApp or SMS text message to re- register their households under the new program being coordinated by SMDF and implemented by K1 Britannia, Freegan Food Foundation, and COME Center. Persons who were receiving assistance from any of the three organizations are also able and encouraged to re-register.

If you are having difficulty re-registering your household; appointments can be made to visit the Help Desks in Dutch Quarter or Cole Bay by sending a WhatsApp message to 721-554-3219.

Persons interested in registering for the first time can visit foodprogram.sx or send a WhatsApp message to 721-554-3219 for further assistance. The Whatsapp number services the languages of English, Spanish and Creole.