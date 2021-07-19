Sol takes steps to further energize St. Maarten community

CAPE BAY, St. Maarten – Sol Antilles N.V. (Sol), the Caribbean’s leading provider of petroleum-based energy solutions has taken a major step towards further energizing the island of St. Maarten. This comes with the recent acquisition of Gulfstream Petroleum Dominicana SRL’s (GPD’s) integrated fuel marketing business in St. Maarten, the Texaco-Branded Network, which involves retail, commercial, marine, LPG distribution operations and the aviation assets and customer contracts.

Commenting on what this acquisition means for consumers, Robert James, General Manager of Sol St. Maarten said that it unlocks opportunities for synergies, and efficiencies across the business, allowing Sol’s teams to focus on delivering safe, reliable products and services to a wider base of customers in St. Maarten.

He noted that with the integration of GPD’s network, Sol will now supply a wider network of retail service stations, which will, in turn, provide Sol with the opportunity to offer innovative programs and promotions to its new customer base. James said, “We are passionate about energizing our communities, and about continuing to power the personal and professional journeys of the people of St. Maarten.”

Sol is looking forward to growing together with its new and existing partners to provide exciting and exceptional service opportunities to consumers. Sol is emphasizing that all GPD’s existing contracts with its customers will be honored and that the team is looking forward to strengthening its relationship with partners.

Sol has also signaled that the company views the island’s otherwise untapped low carbon and renewable energy industry with optimism for the future and is exploring initiatives designed to lower the carbon footprint in St. Maarten through renewable energy and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The company is seeking to integrate renewable energy solutions into its operations and, through its stakeholders and partners, is looking forward to being able to power its operations and provide its customers and partners with renewable energy and low carbon power generation options.

During the past five years, Sol has invested over US$22M into the St. Maarten economy and projects an additional capital investment of approximately US$34M. The company has stated that it will continue to manage every aspect of the business driven and guided through its business core values of Integrity, Respect, Safety and Community.

The Sol Group of companies operates in 22 countries across the Eastern Caribbean, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Bermuda, Bahamas, Cayman, Belize, Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, Martinique and Guadeloupe. Sol supplies fuels, lubricants, bitumen and LPG through an extensive service station network, with marine, aviation and commercial operations in the Caribbean.