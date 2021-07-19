SMBBFF athletes receive complimentary gym membership courtesy of the Belair Fitness Center

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — As a token of goodwill and encouragement, the management of Belair Fitness Center presented certificates to the athletes representing St. Maarten Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (SMBBFF) in the upcoming “Inter-Island Bodybuilding Fitness & Physique Championship, organized by the Bodybuilding & Fitness Association of Saint Martin (BFASM), scheduled to take place on July 31, 2021.

The certificates entitle the athletes to one-month complimentary membership at the Belair Fitness Center. The Board of the SMBBFF expressed its sincere gratitude to the management of Belair Fitness Center for their generous donation, which was sincerely welcomed and appreciated by the athletes.