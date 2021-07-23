Six More Cruise Ship Calls for July at Port St. Maarten

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Port St. Maarten is expecting a staggered approach to the resumption of cruising in the Caribbean. For the remaining two weeks of July, there will be six cruise ship calls at Port St. Maarten.

The Celebrity Edge will be in port on Wednesday, July 21 (06:15 – 17:00);

will be in port on (06:15 – 17:00); Celebrity Summit Saturday, July 24 (06:00 – 22:00), and

(06:00 – 22:00), and Star Breeze (06:00 – 19:00).

Seabourn Odyssey will be in port on Wednesday, July 28 (08:00 – 18:00); Celebrity Summit on Saturday, July 31 (06:00 – 22:00) and Star Breeze (06:00 – 19:00).

Besides making its first call to the destination, Seabourn Odyssey, will be resuming homeporting operations out of St. Maarten later this season. This will be a plus economically for the destination.

If there are any changes, these will be communicated as cruise industry resumption planning remains fluid.

The destination remains a favorable port of call for the cruise industry in connection with regular scheduled destination port of calls throughout the week. Port Management continues to maintain dialogue with the cruise industry and based on tentative developments, there is great potential for thousands of passengers to arrive at the destination between August and December.

“Vessel capacities is something that will be determined based on cruise bookings and the ongoing U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline modifications based on industry test cruises.

“Most cruise lines have already announced full vessel deployments by the end of year. We continue to be very confident based on current trends that the upcoming five months and going into 2022 will be very promising for the destination as together we navigate through the pandemic,” Port St. Maarten Management said on Tuesday.

Port St. Maarten reiterates that it is looking to local stakeholders such as the taxis, retailers, and tour operators to continue to maintain high service level standards along with local COVID-19 public health and safety protocols.

Scheduled port calls are important to the destination as it will allow passengers to explore the Island in a safe manner for a couple of hours as was done pre-COVID-19 pandemic.