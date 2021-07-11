ANGUILLA — Officers of the Royal Anguilla Police Force responded to a report of a shooting incident at East End Village Anguilla, within the vicinity of the bar located about 100 meters from the East End Chinese Restaurant, on the evening of Wednesday, 7th July 2021 around 11:50 pm.

As a result, a 41 years old male of North Hill received multiple gunshot wounds to his body, and subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

The RAPF is appealing to anyone who was in the East End area last evening around 11:50 pm, and or who may have heard or seen anything suspicious, to contact the Major Crime Unit of the Royal Anguilla Police Force at telephone number 497- 5333. Persons can also speak to any Police Officer who they are comfortable with, or who they can confide in.

Additionally, information can be sent via the RAPF Tips Website by logging on to www.GOV.AI/911 which is a secure website.

The RAPF take this opportunity to express its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased in this time of bereavement.