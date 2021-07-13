Police report: Woman arrested for severely injuring victim with machete 

Serious scooter accident again on Brouwers road

Two scooters slammed into each other in the vicinity of the Harold Jack Lookout Point on A.J.C. Brouwers Road on Saturday, July 10, around 5:30pm.

According to the preliminary police investigation, the scooters riders

we’re heading in opposite directions and simultaneously overtook vehicles on the

hillside road causing a massive collision. After crashing into each other, the two scooters struck two other vehicles.

The first rider with initials A.R. suffered laceration to his face and upper body. The second rider with initials R.A.S. suffered a deep laceration to his lower leg and abrasions on his body. Both riders were given tended at the scene by paramedics and then taken to St. Maarten Medical Center for further medical treatment.

This accident occurred near the location where earlier in the year two scooter riders were involved in a fatal accident.

The Police Force Sint Maarten continues to warn scooter, and motorcycle riders,

motorist about their behavior in traffic, especially during the busy hours of the

afternoon. Serious accidents keep happening and the severity of the damages has and may eventually again result in the death of the rider or someone around them.

Police is still noticing the risky behavior by this group of road users which is a cause of concern for the safety of the public.

Woman arrested for severely injuring victim with machete

Detective arrested a woman with initials J.R. for allegedly assaulting another woman with a machete on Sunday, July 11, at about 4:30pm.

The arrest for severely ill-treatment was in the vicinity of Soualiga Road and executed with the permission of the prosecutor.

As a result of the attack, the victim suffered serious injuries to her forehead, hands arms and fingers. The victim required surgery at SMMC.

The suspect remains in police custody pending further investigation.