Police Report July 05, 2021

Airport Road accidents under investigation

The Police Traffic Department is investigating a number of accidents that occurred over the weekend. These accidents have resulted in personal injuries to people involved as well as a considerable amount of vehicular damage.

Several drivers were also detained for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or illicit drugs.

One of the weekend accidents occurred at approximately 8:45am Saturday, July 3. Police Central Dispatch was notified of a collision on Airport Road near the Winair building that involved several vehicles. The police patrols and ambulance department personnel were dispatched to the scene.

The accident resulted from arear-end collision of a blue passenger bus, a grey pick-up truck and a white Nissan. Due to his inattentiveness, bus driver rear-ended the grey pickup that then collided into the back of the white Nissan.

Several bus passengers suffer minor injuries and were treated by the ambulance personnel at the scene.

Another accident took place on Saturday also on Airport Road 1, near Little Jerusalem restaurant, around 4:00pm. This appeared to be another rear end collision this time involving a gray Hyundai car and red Kia Sportage.

The driver of the Gray Hyundai lost control and collided into the rear of Kia. The driver of the gray car could not provide a clear statement of exactly what had transpired to Police.

The investigations into both accidents are ongoing.

Woman arrested for driving under influence, assaulting police officers, injuring prison guard

A woman is in police custody after she was the cause of a major accident on Sucker Garden Road. She is arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs as well as for assaulted several police officers and injuring a prison guard. The accident occurred around 11:35pm on Saturday, July 3.

Arriving on the scene, the police discovered that the woman driver with initials M.D.T-U was most likely under the influence of alcohol and/or other drugs that caused her to lose control of her vehicle. She smashed into a fence and collided with three parked cars: a white Hyundai Sonata, a grey pick-up truck and a white Hyundai Tucson. All vehicles were badly damaged.

A GEBE water pipe and connection were also damaged by the reckless driver. This left residents in the immediate vicinity of the accident without water for some time.

While providing paramedics were providing first aid, the woman became very aggressive toward police officers and started to threaten everyone at the scene. Her behaviour led officers on the scene to arrest her, but she vehemently resisted arrest.

Police officers were eventually able to restrain and transport her to the Philipsburg Police Station. At the police station, the woman resumed her behavior and managed to kick a police officer.

Later in the evening, the woman severely assaulted a prison guards by biting her when the guard attempted place her in a holding cell. The investigation into this case is ongoing.