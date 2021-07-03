Paramedics to stop accepting OZR cards

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Paramedic Association Sint Maarten (PASM) comprising of physical therapists, dietitians, speech therapists, occupational therapists and kinesio therapist would hereby like to inform the general public, that due to a severe delay of payment for OZR cards and the lack of communication by VSA and Minister Ottley, as of Friday July 9th, ALL OZR cards carriers will have to pay out of pocket for the abovementioned therapies.

This decision has not come lightly, taking the current economic situation we are all facing while being patient with the ministry to help resolve the matter. However, this is not the first time that the clinics are left in the dark about the prospective pay out while still giving care to the community.

We have reached the end of the line and cannot continue to work on credit any longer during this difficult pandemic. The members of PASM have decided to stop accepting the OZR cards. Unless we can meet with Minister Ottely to create a sustainable solution that will guarantee consistent payment which will allow us to continue accepting the OZR card.

PASM regrets having to come to this decision, nevertheless we see no other way forward to help remedy the current situation while continuing to give care to the community.