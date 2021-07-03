GET READY TO FLY – TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’S BORDERS SET TO RE-OPEN

Port-of-Spain — With the opening of the borders of Trinidad and Tobago set for July 17, 2021, Caribbean Airlines reveals its commercial flight schedule.*

The airline will introduce the schedule on a phased basis starting with operations between Trinidad and Tobago (POS) and the Eastern Caribbean on July 17, alongside the re-start of operations to New York, Miami and Toronto. The airline’s daily service to Cheddi Jagan International, Guyana continues.

Two immediate additions to the network out of POS is twice weekly service to Eugene F. Correia, Ogle, International Airport, Guyana and weekly service to/from Dominica.

Flights to Jamaica, Orlando and St. Lucia will operate from August 13 and 16 respectively, with other destinations added later on.

EASTERN CARIBBEAN SCHEDULE INTO/ OUT OF TRINIDAD

STARTING JULY 17, 2021

ROUTE FREQUENCY ROUTE FREQUENCY Trinidad to Dominica Thursday Dominica to Trinidad Saturday Trinidad to Barbados Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday Barbados to Trinidad Monday, Thursday, Sunday Trinidad to St. Vincent Wednesday, Sunday St. Vincent to Trinidad Wednesday, Sunday Trinidad to Grenada Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday Grenada to Trinidad Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday

NEW SOUTH AMERICAN SERVICE INTO/OUT OF TRINIDAD

STARTING JULY 17, 2021

ROUTE FREQUENCY ROUTE FREQUENCY Trinidad to Ogle, Guyana Wednesday, Friday Ogle, Guyana to Trinidad Wednesday, Friday

NORTH AMERICAN SCHEDULE INTO/ OUT OF TRINIDAD

STARTING JULY 17, 2021

ROUTE FREQUENCY – NONSTOP ROUTE FREQUENCY-NONSTOP Trinidad to New York Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday New York to Trinidad Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday Trinidad to Toronto Wednesday Toronto to Trinidad Thursday Trinidad to Miami Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday Miami to Trinidad Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday

Flights are available for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com, Caribbean Airlines Mobile App, Reservations Sales and Service Centres, Ticket Offices and Travel Agents.

Caribbean Airlines has been proactive in putting systems in place, for the convenience and wellbeing of its employees and customers.

Passengers can verify the entry requirements and other important travel information for any destination within the Caribbean Airlines network using the Caribbean Airlines Sherpa Tool at travelguidelines.caribbean- airlines.com

Additionally, travelers can make appointments for COVID-19 tests using an integrated portal via the airline’s website. The booking platform integrates with multiple stakeholders, including medical establishments, airlines, airports and governments, to securely validate and share passenger health credentials, such as test results and vaccines.

These tools enable the passenger journey to be simple and stress free. Caribbean Airlines’ teams look forward to welcoming its loyal customers in a safe and comfortable travel environment with the authentic Caribbean hospitality that they enjoy.

For the latest updates customers can visit www.caribbean-airlines. com; download the mobile app and follow Caribbean Airlines social media pages.

Customers are reminded that the airline’s current travel safety protocols remain in place including the mandatory wearing of face masks during check-in, while boarding and for the duration of their flight.

*Customers are kindly asked to note that flight schedules are subject to change.