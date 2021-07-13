Boss Up Business Bootcamp Set for July 16th – July 18th

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Trending SXM in collaboration with Natasha Manuela of Prudential Tax Services and Averdine Stephans of North Zenith Consultancy (all local female entrepreneurs) is organizing a Three-Day Webinar for small business owners in St. Maarten and the Caribbean. This virtual “bootcamp” is to help entrepreneurs get their business in shape by providing a strong foundation of knowledge and skills in three key areas of business:

Marketing- how to market your business, how to create a profitable strategy for your business and how to effectively leverage social media to grow your business.

Finances – how to manage your business finances, taxes and what you need to know to keep your business financially stable.

Legalities of your business- knowing what the legal liabilities are for your business and steps on how you can protect your business.

The Boss Up Business Bootcamp is from Friday July 16th – Sunday July 18th. The Bootcamp begins on Friday with a Welcome and Introduction to Marketing from 7pm to 9pm. On Saturday, the Bootcamp delves into more Marketing techniques and the financial module of the webinar from 5pm to 9pm. On Sunday, the Bootcamp closes with a Business Strategy and the Legal module on how to protect your business.

Kimberly Meyers, co-owner Trending SXM, gives an insight into why a Business Bootcamp; “We are very active on social media and small business owners regularly approach us to get advice on how they can generate sales from their business page. Additionally, we work one-on-one with clients and majority of them in the beginning of our sessions do not have a solid strategy for their business for the year which leads to frustration on how to promote their products and services. Additionally, the financial part and the legal part of business is greatly overlooked in small businesses and much to the detriment of their development, so we wanted to ensure that entrepreneurs get a wholesome training and approach to their business”.

Janelle Presentacion, the other half of Trending SXM, further explains “When I was in the process of starting my first business years ago, I would attend many online webinars to familiarize myself with digital marketing, some were free and some I paid to attend and the one thing that I always missed was how do I implement what I’ve learned in my context, my local market. All of these webinars were organized by US marketers and business coaches therefore some of the digital and ecommerce infrastructure they had access to, is completely different for the Caribbean market. With Trending SXM, our goal is to help fellow small businesses on Sint Maarten and the Caribbean to elevate their marketing to get sales so it was a no brainer for us to organize such an event”.

General Access to the Boss Up Bootcamp (also called the Lieutenant Package) is for $50. Entrepreneurs get access to all three days of the Webinar plus a copy of a Digital Boss Up Bootcamp Workbook, which includes assignments, information and a section to take notes and access to the replay of the Bootcamp for 30 days. VIP Access to the Boss Up Bootcamp (also called the Five Star General Package) give access to all the perks of the General Package plus a 1 hour one on one marketing coaching session with Trending SXM after the bootcamp to get assistance with strategy and marketing and a 30 Day Social Media Calendar designed specifically for your business. The VIP package goes for $120 and there are very limited tickets available for this package.

To secure your seat to the Boss Up Bootcamp, you can visit https://trendingsxm.samcart.com/products/boss-up-bootcamp to purchase your tickets online.

Or you can head over to Trending SXM Facebook or Instagram page and follow the link from their page. If you would like to pay cash or by bank transfer, please contact us at trendingsxm@gmail.com or call us at +17215543353.