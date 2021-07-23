Armed robbery suspect arrested in Cay Hill

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — A wanted armed robbery suspect was arrested by Police in Cay Hill on Monday afternoon at around 5:00pm.

Police Central Dispatch received a call that the suspect with initials I.C.S for whom an arrest warrant had been issued, was spotted in the vicinity of A. Th. Illidge Road. The suspect was sought for his possible involvement in several robberies committed earlier this year at several businesses.

The suspect was spotted short time later by the police patrols in Cay Hill and was subsequently stopped and arrested. He is being held for further questioning at the Philipsburg Police Station. This investigation is ongoing.