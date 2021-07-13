Acting Justice SG Vijdai Jusia reportedly suspended or fired by Minister of Justice

MAHO, St. Maarten – Department Head Justice Affairs / Acting Secretary General at Ministry of Justice Vijdai Jusia is reportedly suspended or fired from his post indefinitely by Minister of Justice Anna Richardson.

Jusia was served notice of his suspension at location in Maho by a civil marshal because the minister wanted him to know he was not allowed back at his desk.

It is not clear why the minister suspended Jusia. Criminal activities doesn’t seem like they relate to his situation because a civil marshal and not law enforcement when to serve him.

There are many rumors about why he was removed from office. We haven’t been able to confirm the exact one.

Jusia has been working at the Ministry of Justice since the days Roland Duncan was Justice Minister that means from 2011.