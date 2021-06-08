Woman dies of natural causes

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Sunday morning at about 08.30 am the central dispatch received a call from the CupeCoy area concerning a female found in her apartment not showing any signs of life.

At the location the patrol and ambulance personnel encountered the body of a female lying on the floor of her apartment. The doctor was later called to the scene who officially pronounce her death. It was later established that the deceased had passed away of natural causes.

Her remains were later transported to one of the local funeral homes. Until the next of kin is notified, her identity will not be disclosed. The Police Force of St. Maarten, we would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.