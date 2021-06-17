Traffic Alert: Partial Lane Closure of Causeway Bridge on Thursday to Sunday

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), announces that one lane will be closed to motorized traffic on the Causeway Bridge.

On Thursday June 17 and Friday June 18, the traffic lane leading from the Airport road to Cole Bay, will be closed to motorized traffic from 10:00PM to 7:00AM.

On Saturday June 19 and Sunday June 20, the traffic lane leading from Union road, Cole Bay to the Airport, will be closed to motorized traffic from 10:00PM to 7:00AM.

The closures are in connection with the maintenance works that have to be carried out on the dividers between the road and the sidewalk. One lane will be closed at a time as noted above.

Motorists are advised to be vigilant and observant of the workmen that will be carrying out the civil works on the dividers, and therefore drive with caution.

Ministry VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.