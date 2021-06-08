Thank you to Immigration and Customs Officers from Ministers

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On behalf of the Hon. Minister of Justice, Ms. Anna E. Richardson; the Hon. Minister of TEATT, Ms. Ludmila de Weever; the Hon. Minister of VSA, Mr. Omar Ottley, and theSint Maarten Tourist Bureau, we would like to express our appreciation to the hardworking Immigration and Customs Officers at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA)and at the Harbor for ensuring a smooth operation of their services on Saturday, June 5th 2021.

On Saturday, Sint Maarten welcomed our first call for homeporting of 2021, as well as a new flight service coming to the island. At PJIA, a total of 2368 passengers landed, 1851 were in transit, and 4219 departed.

At the Harbor, the beginning of Sint Maarten’s homeporting with the vessel Celebrity Millennium has estimated a departure of 626 passengers.

High praise was extended to the officers by the Port Agent Delisle Walwyn for their exceptional service and handling of the transit passengers at the Harbor.

With so many inbound, outbound and transit passengers, our officers and team at both ports were able to make sure that the flow of operation was maintained without any complications.