POLICE UPDATE: Missing teen returns home

KPSM Press Release UPDATE (June 11, 2021) : Missing teen returns home

The Sint Maarten Police Force would officially like to inform everyone that Nallelin Nayrovi Lorenzo-Mercedes has returned home safely.

Personel of the Detective Department has spoken to the minor and as well as her parents regarding the consequences of leaving home without proper communication.

We would like to especially thank the media and the community for the quick sharing of the police press release on social media. Together we can always make a difference.

###

KPSM Press Release: On Thursday June 11th 2021 a report of “Missing person” was filed at the Philipsburg Police Station by the mother of Nallelin Nayrovi Lorenzo-Mercedes, born in the Dominican Republic, on 10 of September 2003

Nallelin was last seen by her mother on May 8th 2021, before they were to travel to the Dominican Republic. Nallelin had refused to travel with her mother to the Dominican Republic and have since not returned home, nor contacted her mother or any other family member.

Nallelin is about 5’5 feet tall, normal build, dark brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair and is 17 years old she also has a piercing in her nose. It’s unknown what the teen was last wearing when she left the family residence on May 8th 2021.

The police department is seeking the assistance from the community to help locate Nallelin Nayrovi Lorenzo-Mercedes.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Police Force: 54-22222 or the emergency number 911.

Also if you are Nallelin and you are reading this then please do contact your mother to let her know that everything is okay with you