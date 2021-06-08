Suspected teacher killer Bernal Louingston Neale in court Thursday

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The man suspected of killing Methodist Agogic Centre teacher Rhonda Thomas after Valentine’s Day this year will be in court on Thursday.

The man, an ex-partner, of Thomas alleged stabbed her to death at her Beacon Hill home due to jealousy over her Valentine’s Day date.

He is still in police custody awaiting the outcome of his trial. Thomas was a well-known and liked teacher at the MAC School for more than a decade.

She is remembered as a very hard worker and good friend.