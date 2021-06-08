Suspected teacher killer Bernal Louingston Neale in court Thursday

On Monday, February 15th, 2021, at approximately 12.00 pm the Police officers encountered the victim Rhonda Thomas a school teacher, who was lying on the ground in her home in Beacon Hill, Sint Maarten and was not showing any signs of life.

 

Bernal Louingston Neale is suspected of killing the teacher Rhonda Thomas.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The man suspected of killing Methodist Agogic Centre teacher Rhonda Thomas after Valentine’s Day this year will be in court on Thursday.

The man, an ex-partner, of Thomas alleged stabbed her to death at her Beacon Hill home due to jealousy over her Valentine’s Day date.

He is still in police custody awaiting the outcome of his trial. Thomas was a well-known and liked teacher at the MAC School for more than a decade.

She is remembered as a very hard worker and good friend.

