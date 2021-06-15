Shots fired on the Soualiga road.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Monday evening, June 14, 2021 at approximately 8:30 p.m., the central dispatch center received several calls that shots had been fired near Le Petit Chateau on Soualiga road. Patrol officers who arrived on the scene, were informed that an unknown group of men had fired multiple shots at a passing vehicle.

Following the shooting, the culprits fled the scene in an unknown direction. St. Maarten Medical Center was subsequently contacted to verify if anyone had arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The detectives investigating this case are asking anyone with information to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge).

You can also visit the website at www.policesxm.sx to report crimes anonymous via the tip contact form. Or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten