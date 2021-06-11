Pro Soualiga Informs Curacao PM of Dutch Financial Obligations: No COHO or Loans

Willemstad, Curacao — Pro Soualiga, along with its sister Foundation Korsou Na Kaminda Pa Libertat, presented Curacao’s Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas with a Writ of Notification informing the Government and Parliament of other means of resolving the financial predicament without engaging the IMF or COHO. The Writ of Notification serves as formal notice to the Government and Parliament that the former Netherlands Antilles was omitted from the 1963 list of Non-Self-Governing Territories due to a classification error.

Additionally, the Writ of Notification reminds the Government and Parliament of Curacao that no U.N. Resolution exists that removed the former Netherlands Antilles from the list of Non-Self-Governing Territories. The Dutch State confirmed this in the Court of First Instance in St. Maarten on April 23, 2021, during oral pleadings. These two facts when taken together (i.e. absence of U.N. Resolution and classification error) mean we are on the list of Non-Self-Governing Territories and fall under Article 73 of the UN Charter, and no longer have a financial problem but, rather, a knowledge problem.

The governments of Aruba, Curacao, and St. Maarten until now, were not aware of the tremendous benefits and privileges available under Article 73. The Writ of Notification serves to ensure that our governments and parliaments are no longer unaware of this vital information. A territory on the NSGT’s list cannot receive liquidity support as loans, but, rather, the administering state is under the UN-mandated obligation to ensure the economic and social welfare of the inhabitants of said territories. This is vital information which until today our leaders were lacking.

They are now better equipped to meet the needs of the people they serve without being forced to accept inhumane, humiliating, and unreasonable conditions.