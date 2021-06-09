Police Report: Man severely injured from gunshot during robbery

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Tuesday evening, June 08, 2021 at approximately 10:00 pm, Police Central Dispatch received several calls about a robbery during which a victims was shot. Police patrols and Forensic Department along with the Ambulance Department were sent to the location in Saunders where they found a victim bleeding profusely from a gunshot to his upper body.

According to the preliminary investigation, two young men dressed in black entered the victim’s home where he was with his wife. They shot him in the upper part of his body. The robbers then searched the house and stole cash from out the residence of the victims.

The Ambulance personnel treated the victim at the scene and transported him to St. Maarten Medical Center. He’s in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating this case. Anyone with information about this robbery to contact the Police Force of Sint Maarten on +1 721 542 2222 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line 9300 (free of charge). A private message may be sent via Facebook page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.

Robbery suspect ill-treated in house of detention

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Monday, June 07, 2021 at approximately 8:30 a.m., a suspect with initials K.M.R for whom an arrest warrant was issued was detained by police patrol in St. Johns.

A search was conducted in the yard where the suspect was arrested and several items were seized in the interest of further investigation.

K.M.R is suspected of being involved in an armed robbery that took place earlier in the year. He was transferred to the Philipsburg police station where he was detained pending further investigation.

Later that evening, Police were notified that K.M.R. had been assaulted by a group of men with whom he was locked up. He was attended to by paramedics and transferred to St. Maarten Medical Center where he was treated for his wounds. He was later returned to the detention center. Detectives are investigating the assault on K.M.R

Rectification of press release concerning stabbing incident on Dr. Tjong Sie Fat road

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police or Sint Maarten (KPSM) would like to issue a correction to a press release dated 17 May 2021, where it was stated that the tenant of a complex was the victim of a stabbing incident at the Dr. Tjong Sie Fat Road in Cole-Bay. However, we must clarify that the landlord’s son was the victim of the assaulted by the tenant with a knife at afford mentioned location .