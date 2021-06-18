The Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten (KGMSXM) & The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) will host a Doing Business in Sint Maarten summit on June 23, 2021.

Entrepreneurs from Sint Maarten or the Netherlands and who are interested in exploring business opportunities on Sint Maarten should attend this summit in order to learn about the business opportunities on Sint Maarten.

During the summit, insights will be provided into the key facts and figures of Sint Maarten’s possibilities and opportunities. Get informed about the local business environment and meet potential collaboration partners.

The summit is the result of a conducted research into the possibilities for business matchmaking in Sint Maarten. As a result, the conducted research highlighted several promising opportunities and provided insight into what is required for a successful matchmaking program.

The Program is as follows:

10:00 Opening

10:15 Presentation part 1 – RVO & Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication (TEATT).

10:35 Presentation part 2 – KGMSXM & Sint Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI)

11:10 Breakout rooms with matchmaking

11:30 Closing

The registration is open until June 23, 2021. Register at http://www.kgmsxm.com. The webinar is in English.